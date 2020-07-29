Addressing controversial blood donation guidelines

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Red Cross is currently looking for people who have fully recovered from this new coronavirus to give convalescent plasma for seriously ill coronavirus patients.

The Red Cross is working with the FDA to get donors who have fully recovered from the new Coronavirus and have antibodies in their blood plasma to help protect against future infections. These antibodies have proved to be lifesaving as they are “emergency use” therapy for select critically ill COVID-19 positive patients. Now with an uptick in national COVID cases, the Red Cross is in need of donors.

According to their website, in order to qualify, you must have had a verified positive COVID-19 test, be at least 17 and 110 pounds and be in good health. However, for some, there are additional hurdles.

Despite the FDA announcing that it would be reducing the restrictions, in order to encourage more blood donations, many members of the LGBTQ community have been turned away from blood banks based on their sexual status.

“We’re not just people anymore you have to categorize, put people in boxes, we have to do certain things, but we have the chance to help especially in with COVID in this time, but we can’t, we’re not allowed. We put politics before our fellow man or our fellow humans. That’s what makes me sad. It hurts because I would love to support in a time of need, but I can’t,” said Richard Stonebraker, a board member of the Frederick Center.

The FDA changed the recommended referral period for men who had had sex with another man, from 12 months to 3 months. Some say blood centers can’t just flick a switch and change their rules for donation, they say making such changes can take months.

“This pandemic only accelerates the problem,” said Jessica Teul “And yes, unfortunately yes, keeping otherwise eligible donors from being able to donate blood is absolutely ridiculous, especially when we have ways of ensuring that it is in fact safe.”

Some believe blood banks are missing out on hundreds of thousands of pints of blood due to a policy that is purely both political and discriminatory, as 100% of collected blood gets tested for diseases.

“These sort of stigma, discrimination rules and regulation just enhance the overall societal discrimination and stigma and keep people in the closet longer,” said Clare. “There are men who do not identify as gay that are in the closet, because of religious or societal stigmas, and this is one more thing that keeps them fearful.”

You can never give plasma if you:

You are HIV positive

You are a hepatitis B carrier

You are a hepatitis C carrier

You are HTLV positive

You have ever had or been treated for syphilis

You have ever injected, or been injected with, drugs; even a long time ago or only once. This includes body-building drugs and injectable tanning agents. You may be able to give if a doctor prescribed the drugs.

You must wait 3 months to give plasma/ blood if you’ve been with

A partner who is, or you think may be: HIV positive A hepatitis B carrier A hepatitis C carrier HTLV positive Syphilis positive

A partner who has ever received money or drugs for sex

received money or drugs for sex A partner who has ever injected, or been injected with, drugs – even a long time ago or only once. This includes body-building drugs and injectable tanning agents. You may be able to give if a doctor prescribed the drugs.

injected, or been injected with, drugs – even a long time ago or only once. This includes body-building drugs and injectable tanning agents. You may be able to give if a doctor prescribed the drugs. A partner who has, or you think may have been, sexually active in parts of the world where HIV/ AIDS is very common. This includes most countries in Africa.

