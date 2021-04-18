MANHUNT: Suspect still at large after 3 people killed in NW Austin shooting incident

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are conducting a manhunt in northwest Austin after three people were killed in a shooting at Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway in the Arboretum area.

The scene was previously reported as a possible active shooter situation, however, Austin Police Department now says it appears it was an isolated domestic event.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, which took place at the intersection of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. ATCEMS says the incident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Sunday.

Residents should avoid the area. Those in the vicinity are being asked to shelter in place. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the area, according to Austin Police Department.

Austin-Travis County EMS currently has 15 response assets on-scene. No additional patients have been reported at this time. APD SWAT vehicles were seen entering the area around 1:15 p.m.

(KXAN/Josh Hinkle)

(KXAN/Josh Hinkle)

APD reports nearby Loop 360 will be shut down in both directions from Spicewood Springs to U.S. 183 as the situation continues. APD says there’s currently no threat to the public.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.