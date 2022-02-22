Aaron Rodgers declines to give ‘vision on future’ after cryptic Instagram post

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. The 49ers won 13-10 to advance to the NFC Chasmpionship game. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In a highly-anticipated interview on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said “there will be no news today” about his future, despite posting a lengthy “gratitude” post on Instagram that some called cryptic.

Rodgers himself said that he had no intention of being mysterious with the post, saying that he had just finished a 12-day panchakarma retreat, an ayurvedic detoxification cleanse.

“There will be no news today, no vision on my future,” Rodgers told McAffee.

On Monday, Aaron Rodgers posted a lengthy post on Instagram that had loving words for everyone from his ex-fiancée, actress Shailene Woodley, to his backup on the Packers, Jordan Love.

Rodgers thanked numerous people, including several of his Packers teammates in the post that was captioned “#MondayNightGratitude.”

He concluded by addressing “everyone else” and asking them to spread love and gratitude, along with asking them to read a book “once in a while too while you’re at it.”

Rodgers has been a regular guest on McAfee’s Tuesday show, and McAfee himself even teased a “big guest” lined up for Tuesday. There has been speculation about Rodgers’ future: will he retire, request a trade or return to the Green Bay Packers?

However, Rodgers has also been known to subtly toy with people and say or post things that can cause a stir. Like when he said he had “COVID toe,” but then later said he actually had a fractured toe. Not to mention the whole ‘immunized’ vs. ‘vaccinated’ ordeal, where he admitted to being misleading.