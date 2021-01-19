A New Family Moves into The White House

While Joe Biden is being sworn in at the 59th Presidential Inauguration, The White House will be a madhouse, as President and Mrs’ Trump’s belongings are being moved out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, to make room for the new First Family. Amazingly this is all done without professional movers.

DCW50’s Presidential obsessed Jimmy Alexander found out how it’s done from The Vice President of the White House Historical Association Colleen Shogun.

The historian also tells you which inauguration party was so wild, it led a certain President to flee The White House to the safety of a hotel.

WhiteHouseHistory.gov