9 Democratic presidential hopefuls to appear at LGBTQ forum

by: MICHAEL R. BLOOD Associated Press

Supporters of LGBTQ rights hold placards in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Washington. The Supreme Court heard arguments in its first cases on LGBT rights since the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nine Democratic presidential candidates are taking a detour from a 2020 campaign newly roiled by the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump to make a play for support within a key party constituency: LGBTQ voters.

Leading candidates Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren will be joined Thursday in Los Angeles by seven other 2020 contenders at a televised forum devoted to LGBTQ issues, hosted by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation and broadcast partner CNN.

The foundation said in a statement that “2020 provides us the starkest choice in American history: to elect a pro-equality champion as president or to face four more years of a Trump-Pence administration that has attacked LGBTQ people at every opportunity.”

