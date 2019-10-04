80-year-old man held without bail in senior housing shooting

Robert E. Breck is wheeled into a courtroom for his initial appearance in Clark County Superior Court, Friday morning, Oct. 4, 2019, in Vancouver, Wash. The Vancouver Police Department says Breck fatally shot a man and shot and wounded two women the day before. (Amando Cowan/The Columbian via AP)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — An 80-year-old Washington state man arrested in a shooting that left one man dead and two women wounded at an apartment building for senior citizens was ordered by a judge to be held without bail after a Friday court appearance.

Robert E. Breck made an initial appearance in Clark County Superior Court, the Columbian newspaper reports . Police say Breck killed a 75-year-old man and wounded two women Thursday in the lobby of a 15-story senior living building in Vancouver, then barricaded himself in his apartment before surrendering.

According to court documents, the shooting stemmed from a dispute Breck had with the man. Authorities say one of the women shot used to be Breck’s caregiver. Court documents say Breck had offered her money to become his mistress, she refused and he later fired her.

Authorities say the man who was killed had told Breck on Wednesday to stop spreading rumors about the woman.

A PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center spokeswoman said Friday that one of the women was treated and released while the other has been transferred to another hospital after receiving lifesaving care.

The judge ordered Breck held without bail after a prosecutor argued Breck was a substantial threat to the community. Breck’s arraignment was set for Oct. 10.

___

