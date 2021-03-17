8 killed in Atlanta-area massage parlor shootings; 21-year-old in custody

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (NewsNation Now) — Shootings at two massage parlors in Atlanta and one in the suburbs left eight people dead, many of them women of Asian descent, authorities said Tuesday. A 21-year-old man was taken into custody in southwest Georgia hours later after a manhunt.

Authorities in Cherokee County said five people were shot around 5 p.m. at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall in Acworth, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. Two of the victims were dead and three were transported to a hospital where two of them also died, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jay Baker said.

No one was arrested at the scene.

Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Woodstock, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Around 5:50 p.m. EST, police officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at Gold Spa in the Buckhead neighborhood of Atlanta. Officers found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside the business.

“It appears that they may be Asian,” Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant said.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday that its diplomats in Atlanta have confirmed from police that four of the victims who died were women of Korean descent. The ministry said the office of its Consulate General in Atlanta is trying to confirm the nationality of the women.

The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the United States.

“Our entire family is praying for the victims of these horrific acts of violence,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday evening on Twitter.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a man suspected in the Acworth shooting and their vehicle on Facebook after surveillance video captured them pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m.

Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock said in a video posted on Facebook that his deputies and state troopers were notified around 8 p.m. that a murder suspect out of north Georgia was headed toward their county. Deputies and troopers set up along the interstate and “made contact with the suspect,” who was driving a 2007 black Hyundai Tucson, around 8:30 p.m., he said.

A state trooper performed a PIT, or pursuit intervention technique, maneuver, “which caused the vehicle to spin out of control,” Hancock said.

Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, was then taken into custody “without incident” and was being held in the Crisp County jail about 150 miles south of Atlanta.

21-year-old Robert Aaron Long

Police said video footage showed the suspect’s vehicle in the area of the Atlanta spas about the time of those attaccks. Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities were working to confirm the cases are related.

Atlanta Police Department Sergeant John Chafee said APD believes the 21-year-old suspect is connected to the others shootings as well.

“Many have asked whether these shootings are related to Cherokee County’s shootings. Video footage from our Video Integration Center places the Cherokee County suspect’s vehicle in the area, around the time of our Piedmont Road shootings. That, along with video evidence viewed by investigators, suggests it is extremely likely our suspect is the same as Cherokee County’s, who is in custody. Because of this, an investigator from APD is in Cherokee County and we are working closely with them to confirm with certainty our cases are related.” Atlanta Police Department Sergeant John Chafee

With two shootings at massage parlors in Atlanta and the Acworth shooting, Atlanta police said they dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and increased patrols in the area.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said the agency was assisting Atlanta and Cherokee County authorities in the investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.