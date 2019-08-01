526 teeth removed from 7-year-old’s mouth

(CNN) — A little boy had to have 526 teeth taken out of his mouth in India.

All of the teeth were located in 7-year-old, P Ravindran’s jaw.

His jaw had been swollen and sore, so doctors took some X-rays and C-T scans and that is where they found all the teeth.

The teeth were in a bag-like tissue and it took doctors nearly two hours to take it out. Then it took doctors another five hours to remove all of the teeth.

The teeth were as small as .1 millimeter up to about a half of an inch. The smallest piece had a crown, root and enamel.

Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen but their best guess is either genetic or environmental.