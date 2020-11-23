2 dead in stabbing at church in San Jose, California

National
Posted: / Updated:

San Jose Police investigate a possible stabbing at Grace Baptist Church at the corner of South 10th and East San Fernando Streets in downtown San Jose, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. Two people died and multiple others were injured in a stabbing Sunday night at a church in California where homeless people had been brought to shelter from the cold weather, police said. (Nhat V. Meyer/Bay Area News Group via AP)/Bay Area News Group via AP)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people are dead and multiple others are injured following a church stabbing in San Jose, California late Sunday. Police say the stabbing happened at Grace Baptist Church. It is unclear exactly how many people were wounded. Police say there is no confirmation of an arrest after Mayor Sam Liccardo said on Twitter that a suspect had been captured, but later deleted the tweet. KTVU-TV also reported that a 22-year-old man was apprehended. Police say no services were taking place at the time of the stabbing, but that homeless people had been brought to the church to take shelter from the cold.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Trending Stories