12-year-old boy shot to death in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 12-year-old boy died at Children’s of Alabama Monday after being shot earlier that afternoon in Bessemer.

According to the the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the boy was shot in the 500 block of 29th Street North in town sometime before 1 p.m. Monday. The victim was reportedly shot by a juvenile family member while inside a house.

The boy passed away at 4:15 p.m. at Children’s. Due to being a minor, his name is being withheld from release.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are currently being investigated.

