100 detained, 13 arrested following march in Portland’s Pearl District

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than a dozen people were arrested and roughly 100 in total were detained after a march ended in widespread vandalism and criminal activity, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

A group began marching around 9 p.m. Friday, blocking traffic from Jamison Park on 11th Avenue. Soon after, some in the crowd began breaking windows leading officers to create a perimeter around the group on NW Marshall Street between NW 13th Avenue and NW 14th Avenue.

PPB said it warned the crowd that failure to comply with lawful orders could result in arrest and exposure to tear gas, and it invited news reporters, legal observers and anyone with medical conditions to leave the enclosed area.

Those who left were identified and photographed as part of an investigation, police said. Others locked arms and refused; officers escorted them away and arrested them, including a suspect in the earlier window vandalism, officers said.

Some of the protesters also confronted the police, throwing rocks and full cans of beer, according to PPB. Officers reported using pepper spray.

“Those that were being detained were identified and photographed, as part of a criminal investigation, before being released,” PPB said in a release early Saturday. “Some refused to comply and locked arms together in an effort to interfere with the investigation. Officers escorted them away and they were arrested.”

PPB said officers found several items left behind by people inside the perimeter, including a crowbar, hammers, bear spray, slugging weapon with rocks, high impact slingshot, and knives.

“As the event unfolded, groups formed on the outside and physically challenged officers. Some threw rocks and full cans of beer at officers,” PPB said. “Officers deployed some OC spray and one impact munition.”

Two of the 13 people arrested were suspects carrying firearms, wearing body armor and helmets, according to police.

Thirteen people were charged with crimes:

Juvenile male, 17, of Portland, referred to Juvenile Justice for Criminal Mischief in the First Degree

Katrina Walker, 26, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Tara Walker, 34, unknown residence, booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center for Carrying a Concealed Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of a Loaded Firearm in a Public Place, Resisting Arrest

Cody Connell, 35, unknown residence, booked in the Multnomah County Detention Center for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Daniel Muller, 36, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer

Ian McCarthy, 28, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Dillon Granthan, 28, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer

Sean Lopez, 26, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer

Saekwon Williams, 23, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Ryan Skut, 34, of Milwaukie, Oregon, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Alissa Azar, 29, unknown residence, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

Rachel Levelle, 24, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer

Amber Raby, 22, of Portland, criminal citation in lieu of custody for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are possible.

Previous Story

Vandals smashed window around NW 15th and Overton in Portland during a “direct action” protest, March 12, 2021 (KOIN)

Downtown Portland is once again on alert after about 5 dozen protesters spray painted graffiti, broke windows, set fires and taunted federal officers who responded with tear gas and other munitions outside the Hatfield Federal Courthouse Thursday night.

On Friday, Portland police and the Multnomah County DA said they are aware of other planned “criminal activity” through the weekend in downtown and in the Pearl District.

PPB officials told KOIN 6 News they will have extra uniformed officers from throughout the city keeping watch in areas “commonly targeted by people intent on criminal destruction.”

In an interview with KOIN 6 News, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said that while he supports peaceful protests, he opposes any form of violence on all parts of the political spectrum.

“I’ve heard this argument that the vast majority of peaceful protesters are the same as the small number of criminals committing these violent acts, breaking windows and setting fires and the like,” he said. “I do not think these are the same. Peaceful protesters are working with every fiber of their being, towards justice and breaking windows, engaging in violence, setting fires is criminal behavior. And I just want people to know, that I’m going to keep standing with black leaders, and leaders in all communities of color who have also been out there denouncing these criminal acts again and again.”

DA Mike Schmidt said they prioritize prosecuting violent crimes against people and destruction of property. In a statement, Schmidt said: “Recent riotous activity and wanton destruction of private property that targets businesses struggling to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic does not appear connected to the calls for social justice and system reform, which I strongly support. Instead, these destructive acts only serve to harm our community. My office will continue to prosecute acts of violence and property destruction.”