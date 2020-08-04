FAIRFAX COUNTY, V.a (WDVM) — This week is National Stop on Red week, which emphasizes the importance of stopping at red lights.

Fairfax County Police Department is reminding residents about the importance of traffic safety and that innocent lives are lost from running red lights.

Just last year, FCPD reported 540 citations for “improper right turn on red” and 3,102 citations for “failing to obey traffic lights.”

Stop on Red 2020 is a good reminder to pay attention to signage and traffic lights.

“It’s just an educational campaign to bring awareness to get people to make sure they stop at red lights and to not cause accidents at those intersections” said Second Lieutenant Webb.