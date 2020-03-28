National Park at Harper’s Ferry, despite being closed, can be a retreat from cabin fever

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — Working from home during the coronavirus pandemic may be driving some stir crazy with cabin fever. But access to the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park in the West Virginia eastern panhandle can be a refreshing break.

The problem is, the National Park Service has shut down its park system across the country. Social distancing may be a challenge on narrow stretches of trail and scenic overlooks where queues can be crowded.

On Friday afternoon, though a family from Frederick, Maryland took advantage of the fresh air counting turtles and deer. “We saw more wildlife than people,” they said.

The National Parks Conservation Association says the guidance to limit access or close the nation’s parks altogether came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.