National-level disaster training in development at Frederick Community College

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — National-level disaster emergency training is in development at Frederick Community College thanks to a federal grant.

The Mid-Atlantic Center for Emergency Management and Public Safety (MACEM&PS), located at the community college, has been awarded a $1 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The funding will support the creation of a training program for emergency personnel to learn how to best transport food, water, and shelter during natural and man-made disasters.

Officials say both kinds of disasters are on the rise and are becoming more complex.

“We’ve often seen during lessons learned of past disasters that there have been failures of our supply chain and the America’s ability to move commodities, such as food water, and shelter supplies. So this course will address that gap,” explained Kathy Francis, MACEM&PS executive director.

The training will be open to about 1,600 people nationwide through both an online program and a workshop.