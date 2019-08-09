National health center week provides opportunities for local outreach

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– This week is national health center week which provides an opportunity for health centers throughout the country to reach out to the community and talk about what they do.

According to officials at Family Healthcare of Hagerstown, one in 12 people in the United States get their health care from a community health center.

There are 17 federally qualified health centers in Maryland, compared to 1,400 nationwide.

“We provide support services, like free classes for healthy living. We have outreach workers who try to get patients connected to outside resources,” said Laura Wilson, who is a grant writer for Family Healthcare of Hagerstown.

There is a major need for this in Washington County to provide quality care for those who cannot afford it.

“We do as much as we can through lifestyle changes because there is less reliance on medication, because medication nowadays, things that used to be very inexpensive are now really expensive,” said Dr. Martha Rigle, physician and quality director at Family Healthcare of Hagerstown.

Washington County has two health centers, Family Healthcare of Hagerstown and Tri-state community health center in Hancock, which together serve 8,000 county residents.