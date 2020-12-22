National Cathedral welcomes “Les Colombes” to the grand nave

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington National Cathedral welcomed an art exhibit on Monday, December 21. The traveling exhibit is called “Les Colombes,” which is French for “The Doves.”

About 1,500 origami doves make their way from the main entrance of the cathedral, through the grand nave and towards the altar. The display has been making its way around the world for six years, traveling through Europe, the United Kingdom, and other United States cities as well.

The artist behind it all, Michael Pendry, said that as the doves travel, the flock grows and changes. Pendry explained that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, people in each place the installation stopped helped him make more doves that were then added to the flock at the next stop.

As 2020 has continued, the display’s meaning has only amplified. The Very Reverend Randolph Marshall Hollerith, said, “They mean hope. They mean peace. They are often spirits of the spirit, and hope and peace and having God’s spirit with us is something we very much want for the year to come.”

The exhibit will be fully completed by December 22 at lunchtime. It is more than just the suspended doves. Pendry said there is a light, video, and sound element that is added at night.

The plan is to keep it in the cathedral until May. If you’d like to sign up to see the exhibit in person once the cathedral is open, click here.