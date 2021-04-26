Murder trial in Morgan County delayed for months

Dan James is Morgan County, W.Va. prosecuting attorney. Rescheduling the delayed Andrew McCauley, Jr. murder trial has been a challenge because of conflicting schedules with so many expert witnesses.

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — It is rare that the Morgan County Court House in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle is the site for a murder trial, but one that was previously scheduled for Monday has been put off until the fall because a principal in the case contracted COVID.

Andrew McCauley, Jr. faces charges for the 2019 killing of Berkeley Springs teenager Riley Crossman and concealing her body. Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney, Daniel M. James, explained that it has been a challenge trying to coordinate a trial date with so many expert witnesses scheduled to testify.

“We had 7 to 8 expert witnesses,” James said, “and those schedules were done months in advance there was no way to reschedule them within that time frame.”

Crossman has been jailed since his arrest nearly two years ago.