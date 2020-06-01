Multiple protesters arrested in Martinsburg, police are investigating after hearing gunshots in the area

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM)– Sunday night’s protests in downtown Martinsburg ended with multiple protesters arrested for criminal infractions.

According to a press release sent by the Martinsburg Police Department, police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting multiple gunshots in the area. Police say there was a large crowd gathering on the 100 Block of North Queen Street and when gunshots were heard, the crowd on scene began to flee the area. According to the press release, the gunshots sounded like they came from the area of College Street and W. Martin Street. Police say they searched that area but no one was located with a firearm and no injuries were reported.

A further investigation revealed multiple shell casings in the back-parking lot of the Mustard Seed School and a witness was located in reference to the shots being fired.

According to the press release, the witness described a tall thin black male wearing all dark clothing. He was also described to be wearing a tan knit hat. Police say the witness saw the suspect fire multiple rounds into the air and fled on foot towards College Street.

Anyone with information on this subject or this incident is urged to contact this agency at 304-264-2100.