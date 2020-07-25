Multiple injuries in two car crash in Clarksburg

Clarksburg, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to a multiple car collision in Clarksburg just before nine o’clock in the evening.

There were two cars involved in a crash at Frederick Road and Shawnee Lane in Clarksburg. There are reports of multiple injuries among those involved in the crash, but none of those are life threatening.

The first report came from the Twitter of Jason Blake, a public information officer at the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

We have reached out to the Montgomery County public information officers but were unable to connect with them.

We will give you more information as it becomes available to us.