Multiple cars damaged in parking garage fire

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Multiple cars caught fire while in a parking garage at the Waterfront shopping center on February 7.

According to fire officials, an SUV was fully engulfed in flames on the third level of the Rio parking garage. The fire ended up spreading to multiple cars causing significant damage, firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire and fortunately no one was hurt.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

