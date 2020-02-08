Multiple cars damaged in parking garage fire

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM)– Multiple cars caught fire while in a parking garage at the Waterfront shopping center on February 7.

Update – (~6p 2/7) Washingtonian Blvd., Rio mall, 5-level parking garage; 4 vehicles damaged; no injury; Area of Origin, 3rd level; Cause, under investigation, likely mechanical in nature; Total Damage, ~$150K, https://t.co/WtK7zPprWC — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 8, 2020

According to fire officials, an SUV was fully engulfed in flames on the third level of the Rio parking garage. The fire ended up spreading to multiple cars causing significant damage, firefighters were able to stop the spread of the fire and fortunately no one was hurt.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.