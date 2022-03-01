CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The eyes of the world are on Ukraine as the Putin government invades.

And West Virginia citizens are even getting involved where they can. Rockwool Manufacturing in the eastern panhandle is a multi-national company based in Denmark. But it has operations in Russia. Might they consider ceasing their operations as a way to hurt the Russian economy, to send a signal they want no part of the military incursion? One neighbor to the facility outside Charles Town contacted the Embassy of Denmark in Washington.

Says Danny Lutz of Jefferson County “I decided it might be a good idea to update the deputy ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to the United States. He had come to Harpers Ferry in November of 2019.”

And Lutz says global companies like BP PLC have cut their business ties to Russia as a way to get the Putin government to back off its military invasion.