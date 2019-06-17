Multi-car crash injures seven

The collision involved a landscaping truck with a trailer, along with several other vehicles

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – A multiple-car crash blocked several lanes of traffic this morning off of Route 355 and Strathmore Avenue, near

Georgetown Preparatory School.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue services transported seven patients for medical attention, four of them trauma patients.

The incident also caused damage to a utility pole and traffic light.