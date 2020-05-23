MSP believe alcohol & speed are contributing factors to motorcycle fatality

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)– Maryland State Police believe speed and alcohol are contributing factors to a motorcycle fatality on Saturday evening.

Police responded to a single vehicle collision on Route 75 between Route 26 and Coppermine Road at 3:46 p.m. A preliminary investigation reveals that the motorcycle, driven by 56-year-old Michael Williams, lost control around a curve causing it to crash down an embankment on the southbound side of Route 75. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene. According to Maryland State Police, they believe speed and alcohol are contributing factors in the collision but it is still being investigated.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 301-600-4150.