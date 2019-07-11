MS-13 gang member sentenced in connection with murder

The US District Attorney's office of Maryland continues to show it's commitment to stop gang violence

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM)–Another life was taken at the hands of members of the MS-13 gang, but now justice has been served.

The last of three MS-13 gang members involved in a murder has been sentenced to prison Tuesday.

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Reynaldo Granados, also known as “Fuego,” has been sentenced for kidnapping and connection to a murder. The two others sentenced are Jose Melendez-Rivera and Neris Moreno-Martinez. These men allegedly lured a victim named Jordy Mejia from New Jersey to Maryland in the false pretense he would meet a woman. Instead of meeting a lady, he was murdered.

The US Attorney’s office of Maryland, Robert K. Hur said,”(This) sentence, three MS-13 members and associates will now be prevented from inflicting any further harm on our community for years to come…This case and our ongoing work with our law enforcement partners to bring other gang members to justice demonstrates our unflagging commitment to eliminate MS-13 and its campaign of violence.”

Granados-Vasquez faces 20 years in federal prison and five years of supervised release.