MPD is looking for suspects in armed robbery

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for your help in identifying two suspects in an armed robbery.

The incident occurred Thursday, Nov. 11th on the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 6:36 pm, the suspects entered the establishment, approached a store employee, pulled out handguns, and demanded money from the victim.

Anyone who has any information about the suspects or their whereabouts is urged to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.

