Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 7

We are nearly halfway through the season, with two undefeated teams remaining. The San Francisco 49ers survived a torrential downpour in Landover to defeat the Redskins, 9-0. The Patriots dominated again, with a 33-0 win against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Monday night.

On Thursday, the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 5-2 after defeating the Denver Broncos, 30-6. The victory came without quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who in the second quarter dislocated his right kneecap. Mahomes is expected to miss at least three weeks.

The Ravens are beginning to pull away in the AFC North as they won 30-16 in Seattle against the Seahawks. While the Ravens continue to win, the Bengals continue to lose. Cincinnati is now 0-7 after losing, 27-17 to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers obliterated the Raiders 42-24 after Rodgers recorded the first perfect passer rating in Green Bay history. Rodgers finished the game 25-of-31 for 429 yards and 5 touchdowns. He also rushed twice for 6 yards and a touchdown.

Teddy Bridgewater led the Saints to another victory against the Bears, 36-25. Bridgewater is now 5-0 backing up injured Drew Brees this year. The Cowboys finally got back to winning thanks to an electric performance from Ezekiel Elliot.

Elliot touched the ball 28 times for 147 total yards and one touchdown. The Cowboys blew out the Eagles 37-10 to jump to 3-0 in the NFC East.

The Bills are now 5-1 with their only loss coming against the undefeated Patriots, 16-10. Josh Allen led the Bills to a 31-21 victory over the winless Dolphins after completing 16/26 for 202 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, here are the former Mountaineers that had the biggest impacts for their teams on NFL Sunday:

Defensive Player of the Week

DARYL WORLEY: Worley finished second on the team Sunday with seven total tackles. He also had one tackle for loss in the Raiders defeat.

Offensive Player of the Week

TAVON AUSTIN: Austin only had one carry for 29 yards, but it was for his first touchdown of the 2019 season.

WENDELL SMALLWOOD: Smallwood played well for the Redskins as he carried the ball five times for 23 yards. He also had one reception for 18 yards.

Surprise Player of the Week

DAVID LONG: Long didn’t contribute a ton for the Titans against the Chargers, but he is our Surprise Player of the Week because he recorded his first career NFL tackle. The tackle was for a four-yard loss on a Melvin Gordon run.