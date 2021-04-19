Mountaineer Recovery Center reaches new milestone in addiction treatment

Krisandra Joia with Ashley House, a women’s residential home through the Mountaineer Recovery Center in Berkeley County, W.Va., helps with the transition from addiction treatment to the workforce.

BERKELEY COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — In the eastern panhandle, the Mountaineer Recovery Center has experienced some remarkable growth helping with substance abuse treatment.

It has been a challenging journey for women going from treatment to sober living to the workforce.

It has been a long time planning a residential facility for women overcoming addiction, making the transition successfully to the job market. Krisandra Joia manages Ashley House, a home for women who have been in treatment and are ready to go out on their own. The community has been especially supportive.

Joia said, “We’ve had a women’s committee donate $10,000 in furniture and we’ve had a lot of people from the community come in and help really put this place together whether it was painting furniture or donating to support or sponsor women under scholarship.”

Kevin Knowles with Mountaineer Recovery Center echos Joia’s appreciation for the community support.

“We see other women that are coming up on that six-month mark,” said Knowles, “and this wouldn’t happen if it wasn’t for the fact that we had community involvement, the local women’s organizations.”

Some of the women at Ashley House are mothers. While their children cannot reside here, they are able to spend time together at the home.

Because of the success of Ashley House, a sober living facility for men is in the works. Ashley House is celebrating the sobriety of a six-month resident who has now graduated school, has a full-time job and a home of her own.