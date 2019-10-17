Skip to content
WDVM 25
Frederick
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Detectives across US grill serial killer, close cold cases
Inside the Numbers: West Virginia at Oklahoma
With Kendall questionable for OU, Brown says “we’ve got a plan”
Mountaineer GameDay Xtra, ep. 8: Oklahoma week
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
The Big Game
High School Football Schedules
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Brew Pass
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
The Mel Robbins Show
Day of Giving Telethon
Contests
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
US Rep. Elijah Cummings has died
Mountaineer GameDay Xtra, ep. 8: Oklahoma week
News
Posted:
Oct 17, 2019 / 12:35 PM GMT-0400
/
Updated:
Oct 17, 2019 / 12:35 PM GMT-0400
Western MD
West Virginia
I-270
NOVA
Pennsylvania
Person stabbed in Frederick, suspect arrested
U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings has died
Farmers discuss challenges about their profession at forum
Fentanyl test strips and the fight against the opioid crisis
Washington County addresses state’s minimum wage mandate
Washington County World War II veteran turns 100
More Maryland
Berkeley County Solid Waste Authority awarded $20,000 grant, will soon make major changes
3rd death ruled homicide in Clarksburg VA investigation
WVU fraternity charter revoked because of alcohol-related violations
Behind the scenes on school lunch meals
WV Attorney General speaks out on Medicaid fraud
WVDEP to offer free rain barrels to West Virginia schools
More West Virginia
MDOT officials speak on traffic relief plans to city and county officials
Students robbed at gunpoint on school grounds
Thousands of Wheaton students impacted by data breach
New bill introduces community policing guidelines
Personal student information, test scores breached at local high school
Fentanyl test strips and the fight against the opioid crisis
More I-270
St. Lucy Project donates 5,000 pounds of food
Suspect sought in Arlington shooting
New Virginia Women’s Monument is engraved with misspelling
FCPS changes policy allowing school staff to administer CBD oil to students
Female leaders talk working in male-dominated fields at Women’s Achieve Summit
Portion of Bluemont Park to become handicap accessible
More Virginia
Man wanted in PA on charges of rape apprehended by New Jersey authorities
Dept. of Defense looks to buy more American products for military ops
Penn State alum sends letter to PSU football player saying he has ‘awful hair’
2 charged with drug dealing after fatal shooting near Shippensburg University
Penn State players react to letter sent to teammate with dreadlocks
Penn State Mont Alto provides dementia simulation
More Pennsylvania
Tweets by wvillustrated
Trending Stories
Detectives across US grill serial killer, close cold cases
Person stabbed in Frederick, suspect arrested
U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings has died
Weather
Thousands of Wheaton students impacted by data breach
Tweets by WDVMTV