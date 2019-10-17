Mountaineer GameDay Xtra, ep. 8: Oklahoma week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Keep him talking, don't interrupt him and, no matter what, don't ask why he killed his victims.

Those were the instructions Texas Ranger James Holland gave to the dozens of homicide detectives around the country when they got their moment with Samuel Little, hoping to solve decades-old cold cases and bring back answers to desperate families from the man the FBI identified this month as the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history.