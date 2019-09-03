Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Veterans Voices
Ag News
Top Stories
Be a part of the action: send in your questions for MGD Xtra!
Top Stories
Huggins Completes Roster with Addition of Bridges
LIVE BLOG: James Madison (FCS) vs. West Virginia
West Virginia holds of JMU to earn first victory of the Neal Brown era
Mountaineer GameDay: Week 1
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
High School Football Schedules
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
Contests
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Mountaineer GameDay: Week 1
News
Posted:
Sep 3, 2019 / 01:33 PM UTC
/
Updated:
Sep 3, 2019 / 01:33 PM UTC
Western MD
West Virginia
I-270
NOVA
Pennsylvania
Hagerstown Barbershop spent Labor Day giving free hair cuts
How Hagerstown parents get children prepared for school year
Students reminisce on last unofficial days of summer
Smithsburg EMS improving finances, officials say
Hagerstown church hosts block party
Maugansville celebrates 39th annual community day
More Maryland
Sen. Joe Manchin sticks with Senate
Annual Labor Day breakfast feeds hundreds
Do I stay or do I go? For Joe Manchin, a big decision awaits
Charles Town veteran continues to serve community with his bar
Martinsburg VA Medical center does everything they can to help the recovery and treatment process for veterans
Promise Garden gives peace to chemotherapy patients & staff
More West Virginia
One man sent to hospital after shooting in Frederick
Thousands show for Gaithersburg’s 81st annual Labor Day Parade
Montgomery County residents could lose fairly new dog park
Silver Spring celebrates Ethiopian culture
MCPD investigating fatal accident
Man arrested in connection with Frederick shooting
More I-270
After suffering two miscarriages, couple founds nonprofit to remember daughter & help others
Hillsboro mayor says potential Route 9 closure is preferred
Dominion Energy pledges to replace all diesel school buses with electric by 2030
New Market man taken to hospital with stab wounds
Man dies in motorcycle accident on I-95 near Occoquan
Herndon residents celebrate Labor Day with annual wine and beer festival
More Virginia
Motorcyclist killed in Chambersburg crash identified
Karmafest makes its way to Pennsylvania
One person is dead after a shooting in Chambersburg
One person is dead after crash in Pennsylvania
Police arrest woman for allegedly posing as an officer
Shalom Christian Academy finishes first phase of expansion
More Pennsylvania
Trending Stories
One man sent to hospital after shooting in Frederick
Route 9 closure could impact commuter traffic for a year
Doctors and nurses make special summer camp truly fantastic
Montgomery Village man charged with first-degree murder of his wife
Hillsboro mayor says potential Route 9 closure is preferred
Tweets by WDVMTV