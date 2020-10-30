Mountain State utility customers eligible for assistance paying overdue bills from pandemic

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia residential customers behind on their utility bills because of the pandemic are eligible for financial assistance.
The state Public Service Commission is drawing down from federal “CARES” act money for those owing for gas and electric or water and sewer service. The assistance program covers overdue bills from March through July of this year, but customers must notify the commission of their delinquent status by November 12.
Charlotte Lane, chair of the commission explains that the PSC is “in the process now of going through the applications and applying that money to these delinquent utility bills.”
Commissioner Lane says 133,000 West Virginia households are eligible for the assistance.
