Mountain state files lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson

WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The attorney general of West Virginia has filed suit against Johnson & Johnson and a number of subsidiary companies, claiming the corporation was deceptive while marketing their surgical mesh devices.

The device in question is used to treat damaged tissues and muscles in the pelvic floor area.

According to Patrick Morrisey, the company misrepresented the effectiveness of the devices, the risks that come with using it, as well as lying about it being FDA approved.

“We are deeply concerned in the conduct involved today has deeply impacted many people’s lives,” said Morrisey. “My office is always going to take steps to ensure that we’re holding everyone accountable to our consumer protection laws, today’s action is no different.”

West Virginia joins California, Mississippi, Kentucky and Washington who have similar lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson for the mesh.