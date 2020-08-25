Mountain State businesses to receive funds for energy efficiency

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – Some small businesses will be receiving a part of $1,047,000 to support renewable energy systems and to improve on energy efficiency in rural areas in the Mountain State.

According to Kris Warner, the State Director of USDA Rural Development in West Virginia, this investment allows selected West Virginia farms and businesses to upgrade their energy equipment and facilitates and invest in renewable energy resources such as solar power.

According to the USDA, one of these businesses is the Mister Bee Potato Chip Company, a small business that manufactures potato chips in Parkersburg, which will receive $250,000 toward the purchase and installation of energy-efficient lighting, water recycling equipment, and potato washing equipment.

The businesses who will receive some money from the $1,047,000 include:

Mo’s Mini Warehousing, LLC: a family-owned warehouse and storage facility.

Gladiator Allegiance, LLC: a family-owned dog breeding business.

Green Bridge Properties, LLC: family-owned commercial real-estate facility.

Mountain View Solar & Wind, LLC: a family-owned solar installation company.

Kenneth Point: a family-owned herb farm.

Shane Sanderson: a family-owned hay farm.

Sally Shepherd: a family-owned horse farm.

Wood House Research: a family-owned agricultural research facility.

Samantha Jo Harper: a maple syrup farm that sells syrup and other maple-related products.

Luscombe Industries, LLC

South Branch Inn, Inc.: family-operated hotel.

The USDA says that the money will also support infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas.