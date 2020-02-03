Mountain Maryland Murray predicts an early spring

Cumberland's own groundhog predicts an early spring for Cumberland.

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM)–Sunday was the 13th annual Groundhog Day celebration at Cumberland City Hall.

The event allowed children to decorate groundhog shaped cookies, enter a coloring contest, and take pictures with Cumberland’s own Mountain Maryland Murray.

In the early morning, Murray predicted that the people of Cumberland would get an early spring. his owner says that he has made correct predictions for the past 13 years.

Groundhog Day festivities began in Cumberland after a volunteer at tri-state zoological park made the suggestion to bring Murray down to city hall back in 2007.

