Mount Airy, TJ Maxx and Homegoods are back in business

Shoppers from all over the county come out to celebrate the reopening of Tj Maxx and HomeGoods

MOUNT AIRY, Md (WDVM)– The Mount Airy TJ Maxx and HomeGoods reopened Sunday just in time for the holiday season.

After a year of being closed due to storm damage, the stores and parking lot were packed with residents from all over the county.

The lines were wrapped around the corner with customers looking for deals this upcoming holiday season. Dessie Moxley, hopper and co-owner of twin arch shopping center says she expected this large turnout and is delighted that the stores are back in business.

“I just spoke with my son this morning and he said yes they were really expecting a large turnout…and I had to come to see I was just curious to see if it met expectations and it certainly has what a turnout, it’s great,” said Moxley.

The Tj Maxx and HomeGoods in Mount Airy is considered to be one of the largest in the county.