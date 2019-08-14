Mount Airy Police tackling criminal activity at park-and-ride

The Mount Airy Police say that since March 2018, there have been 189 criminal events at the local park-and-ride.

Police say 189 criminal incidents have been reported at park-and-ride, including cars for sale.

MOUNT AIRY, Md (WDVM) — Police in Mount Airy are cracking down on criminal activity at a local Park-and-Ride.

According to the Mount Airy Police Department, there have been 189 police calls and forms of investigation at the town’s Park-and-Ride located off of MD-27 and Ridge Road.

Police say those criminal events include DUI’s, thefts from vehicles and drug abuse violations.

One major issue at the parking lot is numerous illegal car sales. Police say they’ve stepped up awareness and citations.

“There’s been times where we’ve seen up to 10 cars in the Park-and-Ride in one time for sale. Since November, we’ve issues approximately 50 municipal citations for violating the park and ride rules,” explained chief of the Mount Airy Police Department, Doug Reitz.

Police say Park-and-Rides aren’t uncommon criminal “hot-spots” due to the number of unattended vehicles.