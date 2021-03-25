Motorists’ patience challenged by unfinished I-81 construction

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Though the $100 million-plus Interstate 81 highway construction project at the West Virginia – Maryland line is officially complete, motorists still find it to be a challenge.

The widening project has years in the works, but there is still a lot of work remaining to put the project to bed. Some motorists find the remaining construction work to be frustrating.

Matthew Moats, a frequent I-81 motorist, said, “It’s a headache. It’s a headache. Every time there’s an accident on 81, it’s always where the construction is. I try to avoid 81 as much as possible.”

Highway officials say, however, the widened lanes will better accommodate the high volume of heavy truck traffic.