Motorists in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle takes precautions with winter weather

Residents of West Virginia’s eastern panhandle have been taking precautions with the mid-February winter weather.

FALLING WATERS, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle schools are closed or are on remote learning only, county council meetings are canceled, vaccination appointments are rescheduled.

Government offices are closed as are the circuit courts, except for hearings previously scheduled to be heard virtually. And motorists are being extra careful.

“There’s been a couple times I white-knuckled,” said Bill Wilson, a local resident. “You have to take your time and be careful and just stay alert for other people on the road.”

“That black ice is no joke. No joke at all,” said Renee Mills, visiting Wilson from out of town.

Forecasters says eight inches of snow are expected in the region through the night.