Most Americans have a preferred vaccine brand

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Between the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, many people appear to have a preferred choice.

According to a study done by M. Booth Health, 36 percent of Americans favor Pfizer, 19 percent favor Moderna and 17 percent favor Johnson and Johnson.

Of those who favor Pfizer, 45 percent said it’s because of the vaccine’s efficiency and 21 percent said they were influenced by social media.

One Huntington resident, Kevin Cheney, says he had some influence in his vaccine choice. “I guess because it was one shot versus of two shots and I had some friends of mine who got the two shots and they seemed to have a little bit more side effects,” says Cheney.

A few other residents said they didn’t know they had a choice.

To date, more than 700,000 people in the Mountain State have received at least one vaccine shot. And nearly 600,000 people are fully vaccinated.