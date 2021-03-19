Morning crash seriously injures 1 adult in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision Friday morning on U.S. 40 south of Hagerstown.

At 10:18 a.m. Friday, State Troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack responded to a crash on the 20,150-block of National Pike / U.S. Highway 40. The accident was just south of I-70 between the interstate and Mount Lena. The scene was just north of the Mason Dixon Dragway and south of Bevere Creek Road as you head back towards the freeway.

According to a witness at the scene, the driver of the vehicle lost control and hit a tree. Officials say the driver of the vehicle was conscious and able to speak to rescue personnel. The driver was transported to shock trauma with serious injuries.