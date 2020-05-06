Morgan County welcomes state of the art 911 Center

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM)– The old Morgan County Sheriff’s station is getting renovated to a new state of the art 911 Emergency Communication Center.

“We realized we had a critical, and I mean critical need in Morgan County for a new Emergency Communications Center, the one we have is basically deteriorating,” said Morgan County Sheriff K.C. Bohrer. “The systems were so old that we felt there were days it would fail and not have a dispatch center.”

The old ECC is nearly two decades old but with the help of the County Council funding a multi-million dollar project, 911 dispatchers can get help to you faster, quicker and more efficiently.

“9-1-1, the ECC is pivotal in any community,” said Bohrer. “It controls the operations of law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency management, so it actually is the emergency management of the community and it’s so very important to all facets of first responders.”

Stepping through the construction zone, the old ECC can literally fit inside the new building, providing more room for equipment and tripling the size for their very own Emergency Operation Center, placing it in the heart of downtown.

“In this room, what will happen is when there’s a situation or incident, the EOC is activated,” said County Administrator Stefanie Allemong. “For instance if there’s a snowstorm and we need the Guard to come in and we need supplies or help with getting people out of their homes, all of that would happen in this room.”

What matters at the end of the day is ensuring Morgan County resident’s safety knowing the ECC can grow with its own community for decades to come.

“Emergency services are your most important thing, saving lives, our first responders do it every day,” said Morgan County’s 911 Center Director Ronald Mason. “They give life saving instructions prior to the arrival of EMS, we need all new equipment, we need a bigger center and this is going to meet all our needs and then some.”

The construction is months ahead of schedule, despite working through the coronavirus pandemic and will be finished in December of 2020.