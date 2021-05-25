Morgan County upbeat about economic outlook in West Virginia’s eastern panhandle

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — In Morgan County, West Virginia, the economic development authority is meeting this week with a very positive outlook for the months and years ahead.

Not only are road expansions planned around Berkeley Springs, the state park is being refurbished with a professional-class mountain bike trail and an updated visitors lodge. A new mental health facility will open this fall with 60 new jobs.

The Gat Creek furniture manufacturing facility is also expected to double its workforce. Along with a robust tourist season, county leaders are upbeat about the future.

Sean Forney of the Morgan County Economic Development Authority said, “We’ve been seeing the positive outcome of people with license plates from all up and down the east coast.”

Forney estimates the proposed highway bypass will cost about $75 million.