Morgan County state senator may have enhanced role in state government

Morgan County Republican State Senator, Charles Trump, chairman of the Judiciary Committee, is seen as a possible Senate president when the legislature reconvenes next year.

Berkeley Springs, W.Va. (WDVM) — Unlike the presidential election, the West Virginia results are final and settled.

And in the eastern panhandle, Morgan county residents are abuzz that their state senator, Republican Charles Trump, maybe the choice of the upper chamber in Charleston to be the next senate president. Senator Trump is staying quiet on the subject, but the current chairman of the Judiciary Committee is widely respected and would also assume the role as first in line to succeed Governor Jim Justice should he not be able to complete his four-year term. Senator Trump is certainly popular in his hometown, Berkeley Springs.

Says Laura Smith with Travel Berkeley Springs, “if he becomes Senate president it will be big news here in Morgan County. I’ve known Senator Trump since I moved here 36 years ago. Working with tourism, I’m also on the school board, he’s always been very responsive to us.”

The current Senate president, Mitch Carmichael from Jackson County, was defeated for re-election in the June primary.