Morgan County removed from COVID-19 “hotspot” designation

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Governor Jim Justice Monday removed three West Virginia counties from the “hotspot” designation for COVID-19 cases in the state.

In the eastern panhandle, Berkeley and Jefferson counties remain on that list, meaning tighter restrictions apply to public gatherings and a mandate to keep employees away from the workplace unless absolutely necessary. Their panhandle neighbor, Morgan County, was taken off the “hotspot” list this past weekend, giving leaders in the county seat of Berkeley Springs some relief and hope for brighter days ahead.

“We’re very excited to be able to welcome the local residents back for some outdoor dining this week,” says Stephanie Rebant, president of Travel Berkeley Springs. “A lot of the local doctors and dentists offices are reopening for needed procedures that they’ve had to put off to keep everybody safe.”

An added challenge for Berkeley Spring this year is observance of the town’s bicentennial, for which many events had been planned.

