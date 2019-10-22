Morgan County deputy hospitalized following vehicle accident

MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM) — A deputy with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department has been hospitalized following a vehicle accident that occurred on Monday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, two officers were responding to the Virginia-West Virginia border after being contacted about an armed robbery in Frederick County, Virginia.

While en route, Deputy Dennis Jenkins was involved in a crash at the intersection of Route-522 and Southridge Drive. Jenkins was transported War Memorial Hospital.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the crash.