More than a dozen displaced after a fire blazes through two townhouses

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM) — About 10 adults, five children, and four pets are displaced from their homes after a fire spread to two townhouses along the 11100 block of Columbia Pike.

According to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, about 85 firefighters responded to the call that came in around 1 a.m.

Officials say the fire appears to have started on the second floor of one home and then spread to the neighboring house. Officials add that there is no fire separation wall between the homes.

There is an estimated $500,000 worth of structural damages and an additional $200,000 in content damages.

The investigation is ongoing, though fire officials noted the incident may have been an electrical fire.