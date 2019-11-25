More than 55 million to travel for Thanksgiving holiday

AAA Mid-Atlantic warns travelers on the road to avoid driving during traditional rush hour times

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — Thanksgiving is one of the biggest traveling holidays of the year. More than 55 million people are expected to hit the roads and skies.

According to AAA Mid-Atlantic, 2019 will have the second highest travel volume since 2000.

An additional 1.6 million people will travel this year compared to 2018, about a 3-percent increase.

Most will be traveling by car. If you’re heading on the roadways, the worst day for travel this week will be Wednesday.

If you’re going to be on the roads, avoid typical rush hour times both in the morning and evening.

“We’re certainly always encouraging people to go as early as possible, go early in the morning before the rush hour commute. Or late in the evening, like late at night, so after 10 p.m.,” explained public and government affairs manager, Ragina Ali.

AAA Mid-Atlantic advises drivers to check their tires and batteries before they head out. Last Thanksgiving, AAA rescued over 8,000 motorists in Maryland.