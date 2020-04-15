More than 30 micro-grants awarded to small businesses struggling amid coronavirus outbreak

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — In an effort to stabilize local businesses, the City of Frederick has delivered dozens of micro-grants.

At the North Market Pop Shop, what should have been the perfect combination for sales during Easter weekend and the tail end of county public school spring break, just didn’t add up.

“We were down probably ninety percent of what we would have normally done this past week,” explained owner, Michelle Schaffer, “It’s very difficult, it’s all very, very hard.”

Schaffer is just one of hundreds of business owners struggling to weather Maryland’s stay at home order during the coronavirus outbreak, while still keeping up business in a safe and effective way.

In the wake of bars and restaurants having to close their doors and the ban on mass gatherings, the city’s department of economic development conducted a survey to access how businesses were affected. 171 businesses, both in the city and outside city lines, responded.

100 percent of businesses surveyed said that they were impacted in some way by the state mandates. 50 percent said they would soon need working capital to help cover costs of keeping the business open and functional.

“We immediately conferred with the leadership, the mayor and came up with a strategy to try to roll out some of our existing budget dollars from economic development in the form of micro-grants,” explained Richard Griffin, director of Economic Development for the City of Frederick.

Griffin says the city received more than 180 applications for the Small Businesses Resiliency Micro-Grants, each worth $2,500.

The funding was awarded to businesses with fewer than 15 employees on a first come, first serve basis. The funding was spread out to businesses throughout the entire city, including the downtown area, and north, south, west, and east ends.

To date, 32 micro-grants have been awarded. Schaffer’s businesses was among the recipients.

“I can pay my rent and my utilities and those are just some of the basics for being able to stay in my building,” Schaffer explained, “And that frees up money so that I can continue paying my workers.”

Shaffer has recently been able to install walk-up windows to maintain a safe distance between customers while continuing to scoop out ice cream and deliver more than 400 varieties of soda pop.

The office of economic development and Community Foundation are collaborating to raise more funds for additional micro-grants.