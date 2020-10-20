Montgomery Parks to host Halloween fun run

Halloween Pumpkin Jack O’ Lantern Candy Bucket is covered with a face mask in this file photo. (Getty Images)

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, invites county residents to celebrate Halloween with a free, socially-distanced “Haunted Hustle Fun Run/Walk.”

The 2.7-mile fun run will be held at Black Hill Regional Park and is a mixture of paved and natural surface trails. The event will have staggered start times in 20-minute increments of 40 participants each to ensure proper physical distancing. Face coverings are mandatory for participants.

Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and can expect to spot spooky decorations along the trail.

“We all need to find new ways to celebrate Halloween this year,” said Kirsten Hein, Parks Activation Manager for Montgomery Parks. “We hope to see lots of people in costume at Black Hill Regional Park to participate in the Haunted Hustle.”

The event is free, but participants must pre-register and select a specific timeslot between 8:00 a.m. and 11:20 a.m. Due to COVID guidelines, no drop-ins will be allowed. The event is rain or shine.