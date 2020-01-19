Montgomery County’s public library hosts its 4th annual Comic-Con

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Public Library held its 4th annual comic convention on Saturday.

Several residents came out to the Silver Spring Library dressed up as some of their favorite movie and comic book characters. At this year’s convention, artists got to battle it out in cosplay contests. The event also included virtual reality simulations, gallery walks, scavenger hunts and more for kids and adults.

“We hope first of all that it brings new people into the library. We like to show them that we have a fun side with the library as well and we like to try and get new people in,” said Co-chair of MoComCon, Carly Beveridge.

This event was free and open to the public.