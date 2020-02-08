Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection hosts Brews and Bulbs event

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection hosted their Brews and Bulbs event Friday night at 7 Locks Brewery.

In an effort to reduce Montgomery County’s carbon footprint, the Brews and Bulbs program allows residents to learn about energy-efficient and cost-effective ways to help, not only save the environment but also their wallets. At the event, residents had the opportunity to switch their regular light bulbs to LED bulbs for free. LED light bulbs use 75% less energy, last 15 times longer and on average can save over $55 in electricity costs a month than regular light bulbs.

“You hear all this stuff about climate change and all that kind of stuff and just trying to think about ways to be a little bit more environmentally friendly and hearing about this event makes it a lot easier, ” said resident Andrew Schlep.

The next Brews and Bulbs event will be held Tuesday, February 11th at Silver Branch Brewing.